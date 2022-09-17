  • Cam Davis putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis uses impressive second to set up birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.