Cam Davis putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Cam Davis hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cam Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 74 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.