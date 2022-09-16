Callum Tarren shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Callum Tarren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Tarren had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Tarren had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Tarren hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tarren hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

Tarren got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.