C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.