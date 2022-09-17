Byeong Hun An putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Justin Lower; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Byeong Hun An chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, An chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

An hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 18th. This moved An to 4 under for the round.