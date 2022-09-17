-
Byeong Hun An putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Byeong Hun An’s awesome eagle chip in is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Byeong Hun An holes an impressive 69-foot chip for eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Justin Lower; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Byeong Hun An chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, An chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
An got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
An hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 18th. This moved An to 4 under for the round.
