Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Brice Garnett hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Garnett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Garnett's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Garnett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.