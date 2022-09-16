Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brian Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stuard's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.