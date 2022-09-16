Brent Grant finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brent Grant hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Grant's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Grant hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grant at even-par for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Grant had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Grant got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.