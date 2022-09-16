Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Todd to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Todd's 129 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Todd's tee shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Todd had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.