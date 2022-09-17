Brendan Steele finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brendan Steele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 141st at 5 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Steele got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Steele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Steele's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Steele hit his 82 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Steele's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Steele chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.