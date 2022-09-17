Brandt Snedeker putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Brandt Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandt Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Snedeker's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Snedeker had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.