Brandon Wu shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Brandon Wu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wu chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Wu's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.