Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hagy's 84 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hagy's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.