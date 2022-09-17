Ben Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Ben Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Taylor hit his 97 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.