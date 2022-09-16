Ben Martin shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Martin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Martin's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Martin's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Martin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 4 under for the round.