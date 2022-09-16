Ben Griffin finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Griffin's 111 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at even for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.