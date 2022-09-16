-
Ben Griffin finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
On the Range
On the range with PGA TOUR rookie Ben Griffin
Korn Ferry Tour graduate Ben Griffin takes you through some of his favorite clubs in his golf bag as he prepares for his rookie season on the PGA TOUR at the 2022 Fortinet Championship.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Griffin's 111 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at even for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
