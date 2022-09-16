Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hossler hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.