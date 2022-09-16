Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Smotherman's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Smotherman hit his 107 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Smotherman had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Smotherman's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.