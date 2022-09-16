  • Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Smotherman chips it in at Fortinet Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.