Austin Eckroat shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Austin Eckroat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Eckroat had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Eckroat's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Eckroat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Eckroat got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Eckroat had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.