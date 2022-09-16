Austin Cook shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cook had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Cook hit his 80 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Cook's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cook's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Cook chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.