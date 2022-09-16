Augusto Núñez shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Augusto Núñez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 1 over for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Núñez to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Núñez hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Núñez to 3 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 over for the round.