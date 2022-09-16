Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Putnam's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Putnam's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Putnam had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Putnam chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.