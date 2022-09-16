Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.