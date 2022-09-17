Anders Albertson shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Anders Albertson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Albertson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Albertson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Albertson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Albertson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 over for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Albertson to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Albertson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Albertson to 4 over for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 5 over for the round.