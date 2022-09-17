Alex Smalley putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Alex Smalley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Alex Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Smalley's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.