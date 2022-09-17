Alex Noren putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Alex Noren hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Alex Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.