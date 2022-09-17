Alex Lee shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Alex Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lee's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lee's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.