Adam Svensson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Svensson's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.