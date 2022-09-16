Adam Schenk finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.