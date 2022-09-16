Adam Long shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Long's 112 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Long had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.