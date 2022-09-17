Aaron Baddeley putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Aaron Baddeley got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Baddeley's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

Baddeley missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baddeley had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Baddeley's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.