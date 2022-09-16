Zecheng Dou shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Zecheng Dou hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Dou's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Dou chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Dou chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Dou chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Dou had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Dou's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.