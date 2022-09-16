Zac Blair shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Zac Blair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Blair hit his 132 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Blair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.