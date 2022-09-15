Wyndham Clark shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Adam Svensson are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Clark chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Clark's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.