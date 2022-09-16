Will Gordon putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Will Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gordon hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Gordon's 179 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.