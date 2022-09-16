Webb Simpson shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Simpson's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Simpson's tee shot went 131 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 under for the round.