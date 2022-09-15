Vincent Norrman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Vincent Norrman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Norrman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norrman at 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Norrman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Norrman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Norrman's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norrman had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norrman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Norrman's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Norrman had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Norrman's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Norrman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Norrman to 2 under for the round.