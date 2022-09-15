Vince Whaley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Vince Whaley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Adam Svensson are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Whaley's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.