Tyson Alexander shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Tyson Alexander hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Alexander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Alexander to 2 under for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Alexander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Alexander's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Alexander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.