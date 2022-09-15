Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Taylor Montgomery, Rickie Fowler, Greyson Sigg, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Sahith Theegala, Scott Harrington, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Duncan's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.