Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Merritt missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.