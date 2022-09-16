Trey Mullinax shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Mullinax's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

Mullinax tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.