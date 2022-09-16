Trevor Werbylo shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Trevor Werbylo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Werbylo's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 363 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Werbylo chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Werbylo's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Werbylo chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

Werbylo had a 361-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Werbylo chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.