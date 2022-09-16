Trevor Cone shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Trevor Cone hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cone's 86 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Cone had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Cone's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 3 under for the round.

Cone tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cone to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cone chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Cone's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Cone chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 3 under for the round.