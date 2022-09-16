Tom Hoge posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship

Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tom Hoge had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.