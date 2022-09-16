Thomas Detry shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Thomas Detry hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green second, Detry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Detry's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Detry had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Detry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Detry's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Detry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Detry to even for the round.

Detry got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Detry chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Detry's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Detry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Detry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.