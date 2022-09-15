Taylor Pendrith comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Pendrith finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Harrington are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Taylor Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.