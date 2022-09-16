Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under with Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Moore got to the green in 3 and sunk 60-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Moore chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Moore hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Moore's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.