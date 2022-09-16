  • Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Moore uses nice approach to set up birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.