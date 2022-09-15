Taylor Montgomery putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Taylor Montgomery hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under with Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, and Matti Schmid; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Taylor Montgomery hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Montgomery hit his 108 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Montgomery had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Montgomery's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Montgomery had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 4 under for the round.