Tano Goya shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Tano Goya hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Goya's 69 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Goya got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Goya to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Goya had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Goya chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Goya's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Goya chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.