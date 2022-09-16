Sung Kang posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship

Sung Kang hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Sung Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Kang hit his 123 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kang got to the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for eagle, bringing Kang to 5 under for the round.